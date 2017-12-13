Senator Luther Strange issues statement on Doug Jones’ win

Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Luther Strange on Wednesday issued the following statement:

“The people of Alabama made their voices heard last night. I respect their decision, and I congratulate Doug Jones on a well-earned victory.

Serving the people of Alabama as a twice-elected Attorney General and now as Senator has been the honor of a lifetime. I am grateful to my friends, Jeff Sessions and Richard Shelby, for their strong leadership, and I am proud to have worked with the President to put rule-of-law judges on our courts, roll back harmful regulations, and design a plan to give tax relief to Alabama’s working families.

As I prepare to leave to leave the Senate, I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah.”