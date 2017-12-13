Roy Moore releases video statement to Alabama voters following election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Roy Moore released a video message to the people of Alabama following Tuesday night election results.

In the video released Wednesday night, Moore stated in part, “I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We are indeed in a struggle to preserve our republic, our civilization, and our religion and to set free a suffering humanity. And the battle rages on. In this race, we have not received the final count to include military and provisional ballots. This has been a very close race and we are awaiting certification by the Secretary of State. This particular race was watched not only by the people of this state, but by the entire nation, and many around the world. Why? Because I believe the heart and soul of our country is at stake.”

Moore has not conceded defeat in the race against Democrat Doug Jones. Tuesday night, he told supporters they need to “wait on God” and let the process play out.