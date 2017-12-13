Five days and numerous tips later, but no sign of missing brothers from Marshall Co.

ARAB, Ala. — It’s been five days and still no sight of four brothers missing from Marshall County. The FBI is helping the Arab Police Department search, and officers put out a plea to the public. Now it’s a matter of finding the right lead that will bring the boys home.

People from all over are calling the Arab Police Department with tips about four brothers, missing since last week. “That’s what we’re doing now,” said Assistant Chief Shane Washburn, “As the tips come in we’re checking on them and running those leads down.”

Corbin, Alexander, Nicholas, and Ian Simmons haven’t been seen since late last week when officers say they were taken from their grandmother’s home overnight. Investigators believe their father, Marcus Simmons, and mom to three of the boys, Karissa Cummings, took them.

The Blount County DHR had removed the children from the couple’s care on December 7. Officers say there were allegations of abuse that happened in the home.

Officers put out a plea to the public. Since then the search for the boys has been nonstop. “We have the FBI helping us, also the U.S. Marshals. Right now they’re helping us locally, and if we get tips that are going to be somewhere out-of-state the FBI will assist us with that too.”

Officials are talking with anyone who might know where the couple took the boys. “Just pray for these children that everything will be okay and that we can bring them back home safely,” Washburn said.

1-year-old Corbin Simmons is 2′ tall, weighs about 25 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. 4-year-old Alexander Simmons is 2’6″ tall, weighs about 30 pounds and has strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes. 5-year-old Nicholas Simmons is 3′ tall, weighs about 35 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. 11-year-old Ian Simmons is 4’5″ tall, weighs about 86 pounds and has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officers believe the couple might be heading to North Carolina or Georgia to be with other family members. Arab Police investigators got felony warrants for Simmons and Cummings. The couple is facing charges of interfering with a child custody case. Officers believe they are traveling in a 2003 white Ford Windstar with a license plate of 8AJ1511.