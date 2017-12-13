Decatur business expands bringing new jobs and money to our community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. -- Hexcel Corporation in Decatur is expanding. Wednesday the company announced a new $200 million investment, adding to the $691 million dollars it had already invested in the Decatur facility since it first came to the area in 1989.

"Those dollars are going to come into Decatur-Morgan County, the jobs are going to be here in Decatur-Morgan County for our citizens to hopefully apply for, and put a paycheck in their hands," said Jeremy Nails, the President and CEO of Morgan County Economic Development Association.

The new expansion creates 88 new jobs that each pay an average of $50,000 a year plus benefits.

Along with those production jobs, Nails said he expects another 300 to 400 construction jobs over the next three years.

The Hexcel Corporation makes carbon fiber, which is used in everything from the aerospace and defense industries, to manufacturing golf clubs and car parts.

"It's really hard to keep up with the growing carbon fiber use in the world today, with the demand," said Decatur Mayor, Tab Bowling. "And so Decatur is very excited about this expansion."

The Decatur production site was chosen from Hexcel sites all around the world, to expand to have the first U.S. carbon fiber and pan production facility.

Currently, Hexcel produces the thread called pan, polyacrylonitrile, and it has to be sent to Utah or Spain to be turned into carbon fiber. After the expansion, Hexcel will be able to make that carbon fiber right in the Decatur facility. Production is expected to begin in 2021.