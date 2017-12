Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com) - Auburn coach Gus Malzahn held a press conference this morning.

Malzahn discussed the game and gave some personnel updates.

Athletic director Jay Jacobs also appeared this morning and accepted the invite from Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan.

No. 7 Auburn (10-3) will face No. 12 UCF (12-0) on Jan. 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

There is a $6 million payout to each team for playing in the Peach Bowl.

