× Albertville family of five welcomes sextuplets, friends hold diaper drive to help out

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — An Albertville couple and their three boys welcomed not one, but six, healthy babies this week in Huntsville. In the meantime, some members of their community back home are doing what they say the couple would do for them.

Valerie Edge owns a women’s boutique called Whimsy Edge in Albertville, and above it, Christy Ronca owns a baby boutique called The Plaid Giraffe. Together, they’re starting something they say two of their friends would do. “If anybody else needed something they would be the first ones to step up,” Edge explained. She grew up with Eric and Courtney Waldrop. “I didn’t even know how to react. I remember I texted her and just said we love you, we’re going to be there for you,” Edge remembered.

That’s when she found the Waldrops – a family of five – were expecting sextuplets.

Now the babies are here, healthy and growing strong. Meanwhile, the ladies have started a widespread effort to help the family out. “You can come here to Whimsy and The Plaid Giraffe and we have it set up to where you drop off diapers and wipes. We also have a registry, a few things that we thought they might like, just to be surprised with. So you can come and donate towards that.”

Any size and brand diapers are welcome. “We’re going to have lots of other locations along north Alabama,” Edge said. Those locations will be posted to social media as they are organized. There’s also a donation jar for some of those bigger ticket items new parents need. The family is registered at Toys “R” Us and The Plaid Giraffe.

The Waldrops said from the beginning they would rely on their faith to get them through, and the community’s support has been overwhelming. Now, as the couple put it, their “six precious gifts from God” are here, and that support hasn’t stopped.

“They have a wonderful story and I just think that was God giving it back, and we want to do the same,” Edge said.