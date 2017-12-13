Alabama Democratic Party releases statement following Doug Jones’ Senate Seat Win

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Democratic Party Chair Nancy Worley made the following statement regarding the results of the Special U.S. Senate election:

“Tonight, the people of Alabama elected Doug Jones, a man of intelligence and character, to the United States Senate. Doug’s hard work, crisscrossing the state for weeks on end, paid off in a great victory for working families and the “kitchen table” issues that voters care about. He will continue to work hard to protect jobs for Alabamians, good schools, affordable health care and justice for everyone in our state.

“This is a great victory for all Alabamians, and a clear signal that Alabama Democrats will be on the offensive and ready to win in 2018.”