Ad valorem school taxes pass with 70% support across Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. –There were a total of six school tax renewals residents of Madison County voted for on Tuesday. Two of them were countywide, while the other four were for certain districts within the county.

But each of them were equally important for the Madison County, Madison City, and Huntsville City School Systems. Millions of dollars were at stake. In the weeks leading up the election each of the school system superintendents, along with local city and state leaders, all advocated for the taxes.

They wanted to get the word out and stress that these taxes were not a new tax or a tax increase, they were just renewals. The taxes are a huge help in funding the school systems, and to help keep them operating at the level they’re at now.

When WHNT News 19 spoke with Superintendent Matt Akin, he said Huntsville City Schools gets about 15 percent of their operating budget, approximately $37.6 million, from these taxes. Meanwhile Madison City schools gets $6.5 million from these taxes, and Madison County schools receive $13.5 million.

The County Wide 4 Mill tax passed with 72% of the vote, while 28% voted against.

The County Wide 1.5 Mill tax passed with 74% for, 26% against.

Madison County’s District 1 4 Mill tax passed with 70% of the vote, 27% against.

Huntsville’s District 2 6.5 Mill Tax passed with people voting 73% for, 27% against.

Huntsville’s District 2 4 Mill tax also passed similarly, 74% for, 26% against.

Madison’s District 3 4 Mill tax passed with 76% of the vote, 24% against.

The money is used to fund school programs like Greenpower, and robotics, as well as the school systems pre-k programs. It allows the school systems to offer many, if not all AP classes, and many other really robust opportunities for the students.