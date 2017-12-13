4 people, 2 horses injured after accident involving Amish buggy in Tennessee

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. — Police confirm four people and two horses were injured after a van rear-ended an Amish buggy Wednesday morning.

The Lawrenceburg Police Department responded to the scene on Hwy 43 south near the Hwy 64 Bypass. Drivers were asked to avoid the area as the department’s Critical Accident Response Team reconstructed the scene.

According to Lawrenceburg police, the buggy was traveling south on Hwy 43 when it was struck from behind by a Ford Econoline Van. Police said all four people that were in the buggy were injured. One of the occupants was later transported to Vanderbilt Hospital with serious injuries. Police added that the two horses pulling the buggy also sustained injuries and were transported from the scene. Authorities said the driver of the van was not hurt.

Police also said that there were no signs of alcohol or drugs related to the crash. The driver of the van was issued citations for due care and no proof of insurance. The incident continues to be under investigation by the Critical Accident Response Team.