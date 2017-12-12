Washington Post turned away by Moore campaign watch party on election night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — WHNT News 19 has confirmed with the Moore campaign that the Washington Post has been turned away from the Roy Moore campaign event.

The event is held at RSA event center in Montgomery. The campaign said the newspaper was notified yesterday that their credentials were denied.

The Washington Post published a story on November 9 containing accusations of sexual misconduct with multiple women. One of the women claimed an incident occurred when Moore was 32-years-old and she was 14-years old.