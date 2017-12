WASHINGTON — President Trump took to Twitter tonight to congratulate Doug Jones on his win in the U.S. Senate special election. The president noted that the write-in votes had a “big factor” in the election and that Republicans will have another shot at the seat in the next election.

Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

Earlier this morning the president tweeted in support of Roy Moore saying that “the people of Alabama will do the right thing.”