Listen to the Christmas Lights on Versailles Drive in Huntsville

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

Michael Duncan calls this the "Listen to the Light" Christmas light show. It's a computer controlled musical light show that consists of series of 18 christmas favorites to include the Tran-Siberian orchestra and the Chipmunks.

You can check it out for yourself on the 600-block of Versailles Drive in Huntsville.

If you know where to spot a spectacular display, let us know! We will highlight a different display every night until Christmas Eve on WHNT News 19 at 10.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.