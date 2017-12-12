× Bundle Up And Catch The Geminid Meteor Shower This Week!

It’s hasn’t been the best year for meteor showers – the Taurids didn’t have a very active year and a nearly full moon blocked much of the Perseids. This week we’ll finally get a good show from a meteor shower as the Geminid shower peaks Wednesday and Thursday.

The best time to see the shower is at 2AM, when the radiant point is highest in the night sky. The radiant point, where the meteors appear to be coming from, is within the Gemini Twins constellation. You don’t have to be looking at the radiant point to see the meteors though, they’ll cover all parts of the sky! The Geminid meteor shower can produce up to 50 meteors per hour at its peak.

There is one catch to watching the Geminds this year: It’s going to be bitterly cold! Make sure you bundle up and bring a few blankets and maybe even some hot tea or cocoa. Overnight lows Wednesday morning will fall into the mid 20s under mostly clear skies.