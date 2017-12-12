× Athens Police arrest one in shooting at apartment complex on Hine Street

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Police say they arrested the man they believe shot a 19-year-old Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened on Higgins Court on Hine Street around 1:40 p.m.

Officers say the teen left the area after being shot, but they found him a block away on Plato Jones Street suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told investigators that two men were involved, and described the vehicle they were in. Officers found the vehicle at a home off Lucas Ferry Road less than 20 minutes later.

Officers took both men in for questioning. During the questioning, they learned the gun was hidden at the same home where they found the men.

Investigators determined 26-year-old Kevaun Turner of Athens shot the teen. He’s charged with First Degree Assault, and is being held at the Limestone County Jail.

Police didn’t charge the other man with anything.