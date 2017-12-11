The Final Push: Doug Jones and Roy Moore make their final pitch to voters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM and MIDLAND CITY, Ala. - After months of campaigning, weeks of negative ads and days of election speculation - we are finally less than 24 hours from finding out who will be the next Senator from Alabama.

The candidates each held one last campaign rally Monday night.

Doug Jones was in Birmingham. Roy Moore was in Midland City, just outside of Dothan. Each was flanked by celebrities, in hopes to inspire their supporters to get out and vote Tuesday.

"At some point, we’ve got to stop looking like idiots to the nation," former NBA star Charles Barkey told Jones' crowd.

"Nobody can come down and tell people what to do," former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon said to Moore supporters.

Both candidates focused on what they've been talking about since the very beginning - each other.

“It’s just time folks, that we say NO MOORE!” declared Jones.

"The differences between my opponent and me are vast," said Moore.

Doug Jones reminded Republicans their own Senior Senator, Richard Shelby, didn't vote for Roy Moore, and instead, opted for a write-in candidate.

“I want to make sure Richard Shelby who has served this state for decades, has a partner that he can depend on in the United States Senate to bring jobs to the state of Alabama and boost all our economy," said Jones.

Roy Moore reminded his own party that he stands for conservative values.

“I want to overturn Roe vs Wade because it was unconstitutional the day they made it,” said Moore.

Despite all their differences, there were some similar points made by both men. Both see this as a defining moment for Alabama.

“It is time that we take a road that’s going to get us on the path of progress that everybody deserves," said Jones.

"We’re Alabama, we’re Republican, and we’re not going to stand by and let other people from out-of-state and California control this election," said Moore.

Both shared their confidence moving into Election Day.

“I think we’re going to see it tomorrow, that the majority of the people of Alabama say it’s time we put our decency, our state before a political party," said Jones.

“This election is for the people of Alabama. We dare defend our rights and we will defend our rights in the United States Congress," says Moore.

Roy Moore did address a concern raised by Doug Jones and political pundits - where has he been this past week?

He told the crowd Monday night he spent the weekend taking his wife Kayla out of the "mess of the election" to spend time with her son at West Point, and that he was back in town Sunday night.