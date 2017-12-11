Tennessee teen goes viral talking about bullies, #StandWithKeaton begins

A mother’s Facebook post, showing her agonized son struggle to explain why he’s being bullied is sparking a nationwide outpouring of support.

Kimberly Jones posted Keaton’s video saying, “For the record, Keaton asked me to do this after he had me pick him up again because he was afraid to go to lunch.”

The post went up Friday morning. Now, Monday morning, the post has 22.5 million views.

“They make fun of my nose, they call me ugly, they say I have no friends,” cries Keaton in the video. Thousands have commented on the video; most offering words of encouragement to Keaton.

Justin Beiber took to Instagram calling Keaton “all-time” and “a legend.” After that, everyone seemed to agree.

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

Keaton, will you’ve my guest at the Premiere of #InfinityWar too? I think you are about one of the coolest kids I have ever seen! Can’t wait to meet you in person, pal. Forget those ignorant kids. One day, very soon, they are going to feel pretty stupid for this. https://t.co/BqJLxu25GN — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 11, 2017

Hi @Lakyn_Jones, could you pass this message along to Keaton? ❤ pic.twitter.com/3l8P4fKAqW — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) December 10, 2017

So I got the chance to spend the day with my new best bud Keaton. It was unbelievable to get to know him and realize that we have a lot in common. This dude is very special and has changed my life forever. Now I have the little brother I always wanted! God bless you my man pic.twitter.com/vMHVtnf2rC — Jarrett Guarantano✞ (@BroadwayJay2) December 11, 2017

Tennessee Titans player Delanie Walker has also reached out to Keaton, inviting his family to the team’s last game of the regular season on December 31st.

Jones makes a plea in her post: “Talk to your kids…We all know how it feels to want to belong, but only a select few know how it really feels not to belong anywhere.”

In a later post, Jones wrote, “I’m humbled by the voice my boy has been given. But he’s still just a little boy.”