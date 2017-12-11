Tennessee teen goes viral talking about bullies, #StandWithKeaton begins

A mother’s Facebook post, showing her agonized son struggle to explain why he’s being bullied is sparking a nationwide outpouring of support.
Kimberly Jones posted Keaton’s video saying, “For the record, Keaton asked me to do this after he had me pick him up again because he was afraid to go to lunch.”
The post went up Friday morning. Now, Monday morning, the post has 22.5 million views.
“They make fun of my nose, they call me ugly, they say I have no friends,” cries Keaton in the video. Thousands have commented on the video; most offering words of encouragement to Keaton.
Justin Beiber took to Instagram calling Keaton “all-time” and “a legend.” After that, everyone seemed to agree.
Tennessee Titans player Delanie Walker has also reached out to Keaton, inviting his family to the team’s last game of the regular season on December 31st.
Jones makes a plea in her post: “Talk to your kids…We all know how it feels to want to belong, but only a select few know how it really feels not to belong anywhere.”
In a later post, Jones wrote, “I’m humbled by the voice my boy has been given. But he’s still just a little boy.”