Sports Director Chase Horn reveals who was on his ballot for the 83rd Heisman trophy

On Saturday Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield became the 83rd winner of the Heisman trophy. I'm lucky enough to be one of the 870 media members that has a vote on the top individual award in college football. In the name of transparency, and as a representative of North Alabama, here is a break down of who I voted for and why. Before we get started, here is a quick refresher on how voting works. You list three names on your ballot. First place gets three points, second place gets two points, and third place gets one.

On my official ballot, my 3rd place vote went to last year's Heisman winner, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson accounted for almost 5,000 total yards of offense, and 42 total touchdowns. His numbers were slightly down from 2016, but he was a better overall quarterback. His team was not as good just eight wins.

Number two on my ballot was Stanford running back Bryce Love. Love was second in the country this year with 1,973 rushing yards, and that`s even with missing a game due to injury. Love was the king of the big play setting an FBS record with 12 runs of over 50 yards. His resume includes a 300 yard performance against Arizona State, and he was held under 100 yards rushing just once.

There was really was no question when it came to my number one spot on my ballot. Oklahoma Quarterback Baker Mayfield is the best player in college football. This season he had 4,340 passing yards, and 41 passing touchdowns, to just five interceptions. If you want a Heisman moment, how about a near 600 yard, 5 touchdown performance against Oklahoma State. He also had a four touchdown game against TCU in the BIG 12 championship game. In my opinion, if it was not for one crude gesture caught on tape against Kansas, there would be zero argument that Mayfield is the clear choice as the 2017 Heisman trophy winner.