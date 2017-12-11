Santa traded his sleigh for a hot air balloon on Wall Triana Hwy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

This entry comes from Buffy Bowden, who sent in her boss's house on Wall Triana Highway in Ardmore. She says Nancy Perry and her family put in countless hours to decorate both inside and out to enjoy the season.

If you know where to spot a spectacular display, let us know! We will highlight a different display every night until Christmas Eve on WHNT News 19 at 10.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.