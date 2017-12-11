× RESULTS: US Senate Special Election, State House District 4, Madison County School Tax Renewals

The polls for the U.S. Special Senate Election closed at 7:00 p.m. When all the votes are counted, we should have a new senator to replace Senator Luther Strange, who was appointed to the office when Attorney General Jeff Sessions left his seat.

Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones are on the ballot to fill the seat.

Also up for a vote, the Republican Primary Election for State House District 4, which covers a portion of Limestone and Morgan Counties.

There are also a total of six school tax renewals residents of Madison County are voting for. Two of them are countywide, while the other four are for certain districts within the county.

Here is a list of the latest results: