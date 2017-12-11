× Puerto Rico Aid: Local missionary collecting donations before travelling to hurricane ravaged country

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Thousands of families in Puerto Rico are still struggling after Hurricane Maria hit the island earlier this year, but one local ministry is working to bring some aid.

Prophet to the Nations is collecting monetary donations and several other items to take to Puerto Rico. CEO Ella Rodgers said she is traveling to Puerto Rico this week and will be taking all of the cash donations to buy food, water, and solar lamps. Rodgers said the devastation is great and help is needed.

“Compassion requires action, compassion without action is really just pity, but we want compassion that’s in action. That means not only are we feeling for the people and identify with the people, but we actually have a desire to go down and serve the people,” Elle Rodgers said.

