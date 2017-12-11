New York Police called to subway after reports of an explosion

NEW YORK CITY, NY – New York Police confirm they have been called to an apparent explosion near the intersection of 42nd street and 8th Avenue in Manhattan. They are currently evacuating three different subway lines because of the report.

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

Our sister station in New York, PIX11, says numerous trains are bypassing Times Square and Port Authority. That same report says a man with a “possible second device” has been detained in the subway tunnel, sources said. He was described him as “having wires coming out of him.”

So far, there are no reports of injuries.

We’re working to gather more information about this breaking news. We’ll update you as soon as we can track down more info.