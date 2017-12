× Madison Police search for missing teen

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Police are looking for a 16-year-old runaway. They say Andreus Fain may be headed to Grant, in Marshall County.

Police didn’t provide a picture, but describe Fain as a white male who stands 5’4″ tall and weighs 110 lbs. He has brown hair with blonde tips. He was last seen wearing Chicago Bulls sweatpants and a dark shirt.

Please call Madison Police if you have seen Fain.