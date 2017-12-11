× Longtime educator, Mary Jane Caylor announces she will run for Huntsville City Council

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Former Huntsville City Schools Superintendent and Alabama State School Board member Mary Jane Caylor has announced she’s running for Huntsville City Council, District 2.

Caylor made the announcement Monday on her personal Facebook profile, saying:

“Today I am excited to announce my candidacy for District II on the Huntsville City Council. I was born and raised in our community and have spent my life in public service. I would cherish the chance to continue serving our community as a member of the City Council. I would greatly appreciate your support during my campaign.”

In an interview Monday afternoon with WHNT News 19, Caylor said quality of life issues are the biggest facing District 2.

“I think quality of life is just a top of my list for all of us. The kind of things that give people security and peace of mind. I feel like we already have that, but I want to continue that,” says Caylor.

Caylor also served as Executive Director of Big Spring Partners INC from 2005-2012. Most recently, she served as Dean of Workforce Development at Drake State.

Caylor is the first to announce, she is running for Mark Russell’s current seat, who announced earlier this year he will not be seeking re-election.