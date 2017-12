HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have responded to a building in the 4900 block of Corporate Drive. They’re trying to get a deer out of a building.

The call came in around 6:00 a.m. Monday morning.

At this time, officers are inside trying to corral the deer. They believe the deer smashed through the back window of the business.

Animal Control officers are on their way to help.

Huntsville HPD has their hands full trying to get a deer out of a building in the 4900 block of Corporate Drive pic.twitter.com/aONie1u2th — Jeff Gray (@TrafficJeff) December 11, 2017