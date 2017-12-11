× Deputies investigating a drive by shooting into woman’s home in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Deputies were called Sunday afternoon by a resident who claimed a black SUV passed by and shot at her home multiple times.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says that the woman was in the house but was not shot. However, officials say she was injured from falling to avoid being shot and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities say the incident happened on New Hope Highway in the Hebron Community. According to investigators, about fifteen bullet shells were found in the roadway of the woman’s home. The incident is still under investigation and will be updated as more information becomes available.