Be a United Way Elf! Help During the Holidays

This is a busy time of the year for United Way and its partner agencies and they need extra hands.

You could be helping at CASA's North Pole location to get holiday resources ready for seniors and homebound (need to be able to lift, bend, and squat for this one) on December 15th from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. - two shifts are available. You'll meet at the United Way building at 701 Andrew Jackson Way in Huntsville and then be assigned to travel to the site for the North Pole.

If you live closer to 6243 University Drive, Huntsville, AL 35806, in the building where the Family Christian Bookstore used to be, that's the actual site of the CASA North Pole and you can head directly there. Either way they need you!

If you need a weekend opportunity, help wrap gifts for ANVO on Saturday December 16 with two hour shifts starting from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Buffalo Wild Wings in the Jones Valley/Target shopping center.

You could be helping sort and prepare for distribution all kinds of items specifically helping folks in need in our community during the holidays.

You may help with United Way's holiday cards (prepping for mailout) later in the month of December. Every minute you stuff envelopes means the United Way staff can be doing our work in the community!

The fun part will be that you'll never know what comes next! You'll get to meet some amazing people; you'll be contributing to your community and helping out - feeling good and making a difference. Come willing and they'll put you to work!

They simply need willing hearts and holiday cheer at the United Way building.