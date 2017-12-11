× Abandoned Scottsboro home catches fire, crews investigating cause of flames

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Investigators are looking into the cause of an early morning house fire in Scottsboro.

Around 12:30 Monday morning, firefighters were called to a home at the corner of Tupelo Pike and East Maple Avenue. When they arrived, flames could be seen coming from the home.

It took crews about an hour to put out the fire.

Firefighters say the home has been abandoned for years.

Tupelo Pike and East Maple Avenue were blocked off while crews were on the scene. Those streets have been reopened.

Firefighters battled a midnight fire in unoccupied, vacant residence. Origin under investigation, no injuries. pic.twitter.com/XxKWeH8Obg — Scottsboro Fire (@ScottsboroFire) December 11, 2017