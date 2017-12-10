× WHNT News 19 asks Doug Jones some pertinent questions

As part of WHNT News 19’s ongoing coverage of the special election for the Senate, we invited both Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones to answer some pertinent questions.

We gave the candidates the questions ahead of time, and Doug Jones accepted our interview request, but Roy Moore declined.

In today’s Leadership Perspectives interview, we asked Doug Jones how he sees the role of a U.S. Senator representing the state of Alabama.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We also asked Doug Jones a health care question: Would a single-payer system work for Americans? Why, or why not?