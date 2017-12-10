North Alabama Residents Receive Unwanted Charge from “Benefits” Company

The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama has received numerous calls from consumers who reported receiving an unexpected charge on their checking account. The charge was debited via electronic check #161 for $49.95. Consumers who reached out to their bank were told that the money was drafted by a company by the name of Ecom Marketing who does the billing for EverydayBenefits.com.

EverdayBenefits.com is a subscription service company that offers membership plans for dining, shopping and entertainment discount programs. There is also a BBB Accredited Business seal displayed in the bottom right hand corner of the website, however, the link is not functioning. The Better Business Bureau does not have business reports on either company in question, therefore, the display of the BBB seal is in direct violation of BBB accreditation standards. Upon investigation, it appears that both companies are in Jacksonville, FL with addresses belonging to a UPS store.

If you find that your account has been drafted for a service you never authorized, contact your bank immediately to report that you believe you are a victim of fraud. The bank will then take the necessary steps to secure your account. Once you’ve contacted your bank, the BBB suggests writing a letter (and keeping a copy), to the company that has charged your account requesting a refund to cease any further charges. If the company still does not resolve the issue, you may choose to take additional steps to protect other consumers from becoming a victim of fraud by contacting the BBB, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and/or file a complaint with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

Source: BBB of North Alabama

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org/northern-alabama/

To report a scam to the FTC, visit www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov. To file a complaint with IC3, visit www.ic3.gov/complaint.