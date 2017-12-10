× Lincoln United Methodist Church deemed a total loss on Sunday after building is engulfed in flames

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – Lincoln County Fire Crews are working to put out a fire at Lincoln United Methodist Church. The church was fully engulfed, but is now contained.

The fire is believed to have started in the attic.

There were no injuries, however the church is a total loss.

The Lincoln County Volunteer Fire department, Elora Volunteer Fire, Vanntown Volunteer Fire, & Flintville Volunteer Fire responded to the scene.

