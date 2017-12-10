Help bring some holiday joy to shelter animals by donating to the Santa Paws Pet Toy and Supply Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Attention pet lovers! Huntsville Animal Services is asking you to help bring some joy to shelter dogs and cats by donating toys and supplies.

Shelter dogs and puppies need the larger rope toys or hard and durable dog toys, and any type of cat toy will do for the feline friends.

The shelter is also asking for:

Nylon leashes

Blue and pink collars of all sizes for dogs

Canned pet food

Blankets

Towels

Grooming tools

Large shredded paper.

Donations will be accepted through January 6, 2018, and may be dropped off at the shelter or mailed to:

ATTN Pet Toy Project

Huntsville Animal Services

4950 Triana Boulevard

Huntsville, AL 35805.

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard, Huntsville 35805. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. They are open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

For more information, call 256-883-3783 or visit their Facebook page.