Florence police investigating early morning house fire with one confirmed fatality

FLORENCE, Ala. — Florence Police and Fire responded to a house fire early Sunday morning where one person was found dead. It’s unclear whether the death was a result of the fire or not.

Florence Police and Fire responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Whisperwood Trail at around 6:45 Sunday morning.

Officials say that one fatality has been confirmed inside the home, and the deceased person is not a member of the family that lives there. Names have not been released at this time.

Florence Fire Department was still on the scene as of noon making sure all hot spots were out before the investigation can begin. Authorities are interviewing witnesses and the homeowner concerning the fire.

Florence police say more information about this ongoing investigation will likely be released throughout the week.