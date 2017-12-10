× 5th annual Kwanzaa celebration at the Showers Center set for Dec. 29th

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Kwanzaa is coming up, and there’s a community event happening to help you get involved. Kwanzaa is celebrated December 26th through January 1st, based on the first fruit of the harvest and seven principles, including Umoja (Unity).

Here in Huntsville, you can join in the 5th annual Kwanzaa celebration at the Richard Showers Center on Friday, December 29th. It will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. There will be food, music, a candle lighting ceremony, and Unity statements from community leaders.

Kwanzaa is an African celebration. Event organizer Khadijia Mbacke said families, friends, and children from all religions and ethnicities are invited and welcome. “This is not to take the place of Christmas. Christmas is December 25th, and God’s day is Jesus’s day. We want you to understand that we understand that. But Dr. Karenga invented this seven-day celebration for the family, to participate in, to motivate and bring up their self-esteem,” she explained.

The event is free to the public. They will be collecting new or gently used warm clothes, scarves, hats, and blankets that they will donate to the homeless shelter in preparation for the cold winter months.