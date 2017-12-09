× US Senate write-in candidate Lee Busby talks how he represents Alabama values

He’s a retired marine who sculpts clay figures of veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan. And now, Tuscaloosa’s Colonel Lee Busby wants you to write his name on the ballot for the Tuesday’s special election for the U.S. Senate. Busby is an announced write-in candidate in next Tuesday’s special election.

We asked him why he decided to join the race a couple of weeks before voters make their decision?

Busby says he decided to run because the two official party candidates on the ballot aren't suitable. He says they don't really represent Alabama values.

As we continue this Leadership Perspectives conversation, we asked Lee Busby what Alabama values mean to him.