Roy Moore to receive $135,000 annual judicial pension

Following a meeting Friday, the Employees’ Retirement System Board of Control approved an annual pension of $135,000 for former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore. That’s according to our news partners at AL.com,

Moore retired from the court in May after being suspended for ordering state probate judges to not issue same-sex marriage licenses after the U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage.

Moore was also removed as chief justice in 2003 for disobeying a federal judge’s order to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the state’s judicial building.