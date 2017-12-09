Morgan Co. probate judge prepares for primary election for vacant House District 4 seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala.- The process to fill the vacant House District 4 seat in Limestone and Morgan County begins on Tuesday.

Republican Rep. Micky Hammon of Decatur resigned after a felony conviction on corruption charges in September.Three Republicans are vying for the seat in the primary election on December 12.

"I think this is pretty historic in the state," said Morgan County Probate Judge Greg Cain.

Some voters in 18 Morgan County precincts and five Limestone County precincts will be eligible to participate.

"It's two different elections. It has two separate sets of books, two different sets of machines, different poll workers, but it's being conducted at the same polling place at the same time," explained Cain.

Not everyone that votes at those precincts can cast a ballot in both elections.

"Fourteen out of the 18 precincts are split precincts. So, some people that live in those precincts vote House District 4. Some vote in another House District so they would not be eligible to vote," said Cain.

A lot is riding on this election. Voter turnout could make a major difference in how the district is represented in 2018.

"If there's a primary runoff because one of the three candidates doesn't receive the majority of the vote, then we will have a primary runoff in February and a general election will be in May," explained Cain.

If that happens, House District 4 wouldn't be represented in the upcoming legislative session. If the general election takes place in May the winner wouldn't be sworn in until after the session ended.

The Republicans are Tom Fredricks, Parker Duncan Moore, and Tom Willis. Juanita Allen Healey is the sole Democratic qualifier.