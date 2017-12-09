HAPPENING SATURDAY: Sippin’ Cider Fest in Athens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. -- Athens Main Street invites one and all to the 2017 Sippin' Cider Fest!

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., several participating merchants will craft a signature cider recipe for your tasting. You can vote on your favorite cider while shopping, dining, listening to live music, participating in children's and family activities and celebrating holiday cheer!

Shoppers will rate a merchant's cider 1-5 (5 being the best) and have the ballot initialed by a store employee. To qualify for door prizes shoppers will need to visit at least 10 of the merchants listed.

You may get a ballot from any participating merchant and when you have finished your shopping, please place this ballot in any of the participating stores ballot box.