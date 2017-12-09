Army knocks off rival Navy 14-13

PHILADELPHIA – Army Knocks off arch-rival Navy for the second year in a row, 14-13.

The Knights got on the board first, with a Darnell Woolfolk 3 yard touchdown run to cap off an 11 play, 68 yard drive on the game’s opening possession that took nearly 7 minutes off the clock.

After a Navy field goal and an Army punt, the Midshipmen took the lead on a Malcolm Perry 68 yard touchdown run, giving them a 10-7 lead at the break.

Navy tacked on a field goal at the beginning of the third quarter to extend their lead to 13-7.

After an Army missed field goal and a Navy punt, the Knights regained the lead on an Ahmad Bradshaw 1 yard touchdown run, capping off a 13 play, 65 yard drive that took over 7 and a half minutes off the clock.

Navy missed a 48 yard field goal try as time expired, and the Knights held on for a 14-13 win.

Army will play San Diego State next in the Armed Forces Bowl on December 23, while Navy will play Virginia next in the Military Bowl on December 28.