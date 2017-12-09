ALEA issues missing child alert for 4 brothers from Arab

ARAB, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four brothers who they say haven’t been seen since Friday.

Corbin Simmons, 1, Alexander Simmons, 4, Nicholas Simmons, 5, and Ian Simmons, 11 were last seen leaving their home in Arab. Authorities say they may be traveling in a 2003 white Ford Windstar with a license plate of 8AJ1511. Authorities are unsure where they may be traveling, but believe it is possible they are headed to North Carolina. Authorities have not released who they believe the children are traveling with.

Corbin Simmons is 2 feet tall, weighs about 25 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Alexander Simmons is 2’6″ tall, weighs about 30 pounds and has strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.

Nicholas Simmons is 3 feet tall, weighs about 35 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Ian Simmons is 4’5″ tall, weighs about 86 pounds and has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. Ian’s photo is the only photo that has been released at this time.

Anyone that has any information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Arab Police Department at 256-586-8124.