35,000 lights help a home on Summit View Circle shine bright for the holidays

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- Homes are shining brightly in the Tennessee thanks to the holidays and we love getting to showcase them. This home on Summit View Circle is pretty hard to miss if you are in the area.

According to Steven Byrd, the home has been festively decorated for the past 11 years. As the years have gone by, more lights have been added. 35,000 lights are said to adorn the home this year. The lights even dance along to the radio!

