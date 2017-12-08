× WHNT News 19 plans special election night programming

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – WHNT News 19 is your source for election coverage on Tuesday, December 12. That’s when voters in Alabama will go to the polls to decide who will be the next senator for the state.

Democrat Doug Jones and Republican Roy Moore are the two candidates on the ballot.

WHNT News 19 has you covered. We’ll have election results scrolling on the bottom of the screen as soon as the first returns come in.

Our on-air coverage will start on WHNT2 at 8:00 p.m., and will continue through at least 10:35. That is also when we will begin our live stream on WHNT.com and the WHNT News 19 Facebook Page.

At 9:00 p.m., our coverage will be simulcast on WHNT News 19.

Many know, this is when NCIS: New Orleans airs. Go ahead and set your DVRs for 12:35 a.m. Wednesday morning. That’s when the fall finale will air here in the Tennessee Valley. We will also be able to watch the fall finale on WHNT.com, though it takes at least a day for CBS to post the videos.

We will remain on air as long as is necessary to provide the best coverage.

The polls are open 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12.