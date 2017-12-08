× Voter fatigue: is North Alabama tired before the Senate Special Election is even over?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Following a Presidential election in 2016, and the special election and Republican runoff in 2017, some voters report feeling exasperated by politics in North Alabama.

In an informal Twitter poll, viewers overwhelmingly told us they suffer from “voter fatigue,” a tiredness associated with the U.S. Senate election.

I need to hear from YOU! Alabamians— do you suffer from voter fatigue for #alsen race? Tired of it all? Or is this energizing you? @whnt — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) December 8, 2017

Joann Huggins summed it up in an interview Friday: “I just want it to be over.”

Her husband, Jeff, explained the source of his exasperation is mostly the barrage of political ads.

“Over the top,” he commented. “Constant.”

He added that he is looking forward to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12 when polls close.

Joann Huggins stated that the ads are no longer helping her make up her mind as a voter. Instead, they muddy the water and create unnecessary noise, in her opinion.

“I’ve already made my mind up for who I’m going to vote for. I think now…the ads are just ridiculous. And it’s name-calling back and forth. I think everybody’s just sick of seeing the negativity.”

But we talked to others who say they feel energized by the current political climate in Alabama. One person did not wish to go on camera, but said they were excited to vote.

Some Twitter users who responded to our poll shared the same sentiment.

One person said being active in the tax renewal issue, an effort to continue to fund schools that you’ll see appearing on ballots in Madison County, Madison, and Huntsville, has created a fire in her spirit.

Clay Sparks said attacks in the Alabama race for U.S. Senate have become exhausting.

It’s news, we know you guys are duty bound to cover it, but this turnaround has taken so long. Given the added drama, the attacks continue and it’s exhausting. — Clay R. Sparks (@C_Sparks1) December 8, 2017

The voters will speak on December 12 to choose between Doug Jones (D) and Roy Moore (R), or write in a candidate of their own, for U.S. Senate.