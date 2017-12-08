× Several arrested after Huntsville police conduct safety checkpoint overnight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police conducted a safety checkpoint on Sparkman Drive and just west of Jordan Lane Thursday night into Friday morning.

They started checking drivers for insurance and licenses from 11:00 pm until 2:00 am.

Four people were taken to jail on drug charges and three for warrants. A total of 91 tickets were issued and 6 vehicles were impounded.

Huntsville police say they plan to have at least two more checkpoints before the new year.