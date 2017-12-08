President Trump stumps for Roy Moore just over the Alabama state line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENSACOLA, Ala. - President Trump spoke to a large crowd Friday night at the Pensacola Bay Center.

It's his first campaign rally since he appeared at the VBC to campaign for Roy Moore's runoff opponent, Senator Luther Strange, in September.

The event, held just 50 miles from the Alabama border, didn't purely focus on the Alabama Senate Special Election, but the President did stump for Roy Moore for about three minutes, in the middle of an hour and 18-minute speech.

He got on the topic thanks to a man in the crowd.

"This guy’s screaming, 'We want Roy Moore!,' He’s right," said President Trump.

The President brought up the big headline of Friday, that Roy Moore accuser, Beverly Young Nelson admitted Friday morning that she added notes at the bottom of what she claims is Roy Moore's signature in her yearbook.

“You know the yearbook? Did you see that? There was a little mistake made, she started writing things in the yearbook. What are we going to do? Gloria Allred, anytime you see her you know something’s gone wrong," the President told the Florida crowd.

He reminded the crowd, the stakes for maintaining a Republican majority in the Senate couldn't be higher.

“The future of this country can not afford to lose a seat in the very, very close United States Senate. We can’t afford it, folks," he said.

Mr. Trump also attacked Doug Jones by name.

“His name is Jones and he’s their total puppet, and everybody knows it," said President Trump.

The President says Moore would fight for his "Make America Great Again" agenda.

“Tough on crime, strong on borders, strong on immigration, we want great people coming into our country. Building the wall, strengthening our military, continuing our great fight for our veterans - I love our veterans," he said.

The White House has repeatedly said that President Trump finds accusations against Roy Moore as "concerning", but that didn't stop President Trump from directly asking the crowd to vote for Moore on Tuesday.

“And we want jobs, jobs, jobs, so get out and vote for Roy Moore. Do it, do it," said the Commander-in-Chief.

The rest of the President's speech focused on topics familiar to those who follow President Trump's campaign rallies.

He told the crowd he had one of the most productive first years of a Presidency in modern history, including nominating a conservative Supreme Court justice, getting one step closer to implementing tax reform and bolstering the American economy.