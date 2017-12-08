× Police arrest Athens woman on multiple drug charges

LIMESTONE, Ala. — Athens Police say they arrested a woman after finding several drugs during a search warrant at her her home Thursday. Investigators say they found methamphetamine, Hydrocodone, Xanax, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and counterfeit money.

Brooke Carol, 35, is charged with drug trafficking, second-degree illegal possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Carol is being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $17,000 bond.