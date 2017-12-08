× Incident Review board concludes officers involved in Savoy Circle shooting acted within the law

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have released the findings of an Incident Review Board charged with examining the actions of officers involved in a shooting that happened on November 26, on Savoy Circle.

The review board examined all of the evidence and found the officers involved acted in accordance with state laws and departmental policies.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute call in the 100 block of Savoy Circle around 7 p.m. on November 26. A neighbor reported to authorities that a fight between a mother and son had been brought outside in the yard. When officers got to the scene, they found 31-year-old Freddy Carter Junior inside the home.

Evidence shows that Carter fired a gun at the first officer as he entered the room, the wounded officer returned fire, and Carter was also shot.

Emergency crews transported the officer to Huntsville Hospital where he was treated and released for a gunshot wound. Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials confirm that all of the officers involved have returned to duty.

The review board consisted of representatives from the Madison County District Attorney’s Office, the City of Huntsville’s Legal Department, members of the Citizens Police Advisory Council, and Huntsville Police Department personnel.