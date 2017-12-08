Huntsville Times Square throwing a New Year’s Eve party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Carl Thomas and Jon Owen have a vision for Huntsville Times Square. "What I want to see happen is that this part of Huntsville be part of the entertainment district, to have more events down here. Jon and I are huge fans of music. We would love to see more music happen in the city. This is an open-air spot, so why don't we bring the bands here and let them show us what they got," Carl Thomas said.

Their vision will be coming true in a few weeks because Huntsville Times Square will be throwing a New Year's Eve Party. "What we have is a group of people who all care about the city and all have investments here," Thomas explained.

One of the reasons they decided to throw the party is to keep people in the Rocket City instead of traveling for the fun. "It would be cool if there was something for everybody to do that was a free event. The idea started formulating this time last year," Owen said.

Thomas said their party will be like nothing you`ve ever seen before, plus they will be giving back to the community. They are encouraging people to bring canned foods to be given to The Downtown Rescue Mission.

"The more important thing is when we wrap up and clean this area up; we are going to load up barrels of food for hungry people," Thomas explained.

The New Year's Eve party will be held at 7 p.m. The event is free. For more information visit their Facebook Page.