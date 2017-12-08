House fire in Union Grove early this morning

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Brindlee Mountain Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire on Pine Ridge Road and Gullion Road just before 3:00 a.m.

According to crews, they could see flames coming from the basement of the vacant home. They were able to put out the blaze quickly. Right now, the cause of the fire is unknown.

The Fire Chief says they don’t believe anyone lives in the home because there is no power or meter. The fire was contained the basement area.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

We have been notified that the fire is actually in Morgan County and not Marshall as previously reported. The house is a few homes down from the border of the two counties according to firefighters.