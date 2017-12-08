Harvest for Health Program provides encouraging habit for cancer survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - The University of Alabama in Birmingham wants to ensure cancer survivors stay in good health, physically and mentally. That is why the university is offering the Harvest for Health program to former cancer patients across the state.

Mitchell Walker is a cancer survivor and a veteran gardener these days. After beating kidney cancer, UAB leaders asked him to participate in the Harvest for Health study.

"It's been a great experience," Walker said. "Where there would be a garden provided and I'd get a chance to do something year round, eat healthy and work outside a little bit."

Harvest for Health teaches cancer survivors how to dig in and learn something new.

"Not only do you learn to eat healthier but just getting outside and working in the soil, it just helps calm you down," Master Gardener Carolyn Wade said.

Each cancer survivor in the program is paired with a master gardener. That person helps the participant plant their garden and maintain it.

"There is no cost involved to somebody who would like to participate," Jennifer Bail, Harvest for Health Team Member, said. "All of those supplies are provided; it's about $500 worth of supplies."

Now, the university is looking for cancer survivors around north central Alabama age 65 and older. If you would like to participate, please call UAB at 1-844-476-9478.