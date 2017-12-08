Today’s giveaway is sponsored by Duckett Marine! Enter below to register for your chance to win a Simms Challenger jacket and fishing bib!
DAYS OF GIVING: Duckett Marine
-
The Marines finally have a female infantry officer, but now comes the hard part
-
‘We’re like brothers’: Retired South Carolina Marine keeps promise made in bunker in Vietnam
-
US troops overseas celebrate Thanksgiving with 98,000 pounds of turkey
-
1 soldier killed, 7 others injured in explosion at Fort Bragg
-
Shark fin bans might not help sharks, scientists say
-
-
Wounded veterans and their loved ones receive hero’s welcome to begin Heroes Week
-
Military widow honors husband with Veterans Day baby gender reveal
-
Toddler buckled into ill-fitting car seat is sole survivor of quadruple fatal wreck in Michigan
-
Heroes Week draws to a close with a farewell celebration to honor those who served
-
Homeless veteran who helped stranded woman in Philadelphia buys house with fundraiser money
-
-
Trump touts his leadership during Thanksgiving teleconference with troops
-
Huntsville’s hosted half a dozen sitting Presidents
-
Woman raises more than $50k for charitable homeless man from North Carolina